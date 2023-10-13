Exploring the Art of Research and Biography Writing with Jimmy Soni | #bigIdeas

Jimmy Soni: Interviewing Elon Musk, Writing Biographies, Lessons of Peter Thiel, The Art of Research | David Perell podcast
In this episode, Jimmy Soni, a seasoned biographer and professional speechwriter, shares his unique methodologies for writing non-fiction, his extensive research process, and his strategies for dealing with writing anxieties.
Unveiling his experiences of interviewing Elon Musk and Peter Thiel to writing about the early days of PayPal, Soni’s insights serve as a valuable resource for anyone interested in writing serious, research-backed non-fiction.
Entrepreneurial Writing
Soni’s writing approach is entrepreneurial.
He identifies a gap in the market (in this case, the book market) and decides to fill it himself, mirroring the mindset of a business owner who identifies a need or problem and creates a solution.
The Rigorous Research Process
A key aspect of Soni’s writing is his intensive research process.
He purchases and reads all existing books on his chosen topic to ensure he is not duplicating existing work and to identify underexplored aspects of the story.
This thorough research allows him to uncover new stories and perspectives that enrich his own book.
Sharing the Joy of Learning and Discovery
Soni emphasizes the joy of learning and discovery, which he aims to share with his readers.
His approach to writing is not about demonstrating expertise, but about embarking on a learning journey with his readers and making complex topics accessible and engaging.
The way to write it upward is if you are a better than average charlatan who ventures into a field, knows nothing, and the goal is to take the reader along the learning journey with me because I know nothing and I’m not an expert. – Jimmy Soni
Tapping into Unconventional Sources
Soni’s unique research approach involves not only interviewing main figures but also seeking out lesser-known individuals who had brief but crucial interactions with them.
These people can provide fresh insights and anecdotes, as they don’t have rehearsed answers and haven’t shared their stories repeatedly.
The Importance of Recording Interviews
Soni emphasizes the importance of recording interviews, not only to capture the conversation but also to remove the worry of needing to remember every detail.
He shares his method of using a non-intrusive recording system, which allows him to focus on the conversation rather than the technology.
Writing as an Athletic Process
Soni likens his writing process to the training regimen of an athlete, focusing on discipline, time management, and energy management.
He believes that viewing writing as an athletic process can lead to a more structured and efficient approach.
Capturing Moments and Impressions
Soni emphasizes the importance of capturing moments and impressions immediately after an interview.
This method of immediate reflection and documentation proved to be a valuable part of his research process.
Using Writing Tools
Soni uses Scrivener, a writing software, to organize his raw material when writing a book.
The software’s user-friendly design and features, such as a word tracker and folder organization system, help him manage his extensive research and writing.
Overcoming Writing Anxieties
Soni encounters common feelings of fear and anxiety during his writing process.
To manage his anxiety, he employs various strategies that also enhance his productivity and creativity.
One such strategy is using Google Docs’ voice typing feature to combat writer’s block.