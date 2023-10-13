Exploring the Art of Research and Biography Writing with Jimmy Soni | #bigIdeas

Jimmy Soni: Interviewing Elon Musk, Writing Biographies, Lessons of Peter Thiel, The Art of Research | David Perell podcast

In this episode, Jimmy Soni, a seasoned biographer and professional speechwriter, shares his unique methodologies for writing non-fiction, his extensive research process, and his strategies for dealing with writing anxieties.

Unveiling his experiences of interviewing Elon Musk and Peter Thiel to writing about the early days of PayPal, Soni’s insights serve as a valuable resource for anyone interested in writing serious, research-backed non-fiction.