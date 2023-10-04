Exploring the Metaverse: A Deep Dive with Mark Zuckerberg | Podcast Summary

Mark Zuckerberg: First Interview in the Metaverse | Lex Fridman Podcast

In an intriguing conversation with Lex Fridman, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, delves into the future of the Metaverse, exploring the potential of photorealistic avatars, mixed reality, AI avatars, and more.

They discuss how these advancements could revolutionize our digital interactions, alter our perceptions of identity, and reshape everyday experiences.