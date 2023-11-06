Exploring the Science of Emotions with Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett | Huberman Lab #bigIdeas

Exploring the Science of Emotions with Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett | Huberman Lab

In an enlightening conversation, Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett, a renowned psychology professor, delves into the complexities of emotions.

She explores the intricate processes our brain undergoes to create unique emotional states, the influence of language, and the role of cultural norms.

This discussion challenges conventional views on emotions and encourages a more nuanced understanding of their subjective nature, ultimately emphasizing the importance of effective emotion regulation for mental well-being.