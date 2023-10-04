Exploring the Science of Heart Rate Variability: A Dialogue with Dr. Leah Lagos and Joe Mazzulla | Podcast Summary

The Science of Heart Rate Variability | Joe Mazzulla & Dr. Leah Lagos | The Knowledge Project Podcast

In a conversation with health and performance psychologist Dr. Leah Lagos and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, the podcast explores the science of Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and its implications on mental and physical health.

They discuss the principles of HRV, techniques to improve it, and the practical application of these techniques in high-stress environments.