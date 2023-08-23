Famed Explorer Wade Davis — How to Become the Architect of Your Life, The Divine Leaf of Immortality, Rites of Passage, Voodoo Demystified, Optimism as the Purpose of Life, How to Be a Prolific Writer, Psychedelics, Monetizing the Creativity of Your Life, and More (#652) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show: Famed Explorer Wade Davis – How to Become the Architect of Your Life
Reading and researching extensively is an effective way to gain knowledge and become an expert on a certain topic. Collecting and storing relevant information in documents is a great way to ensure you have the knowledge you need.
Research the real history and the oneness of our planet
- Ancient civilizations, such as the Lapita, Polynesian sailors and the Kogi people, demonstrate a deep understanding of the environment and the world around us.
- The Tairona descendants of Arhuacos, Wiwa, and Kogi swear to never make mistakes again and practice intense religiosity, which involves taking away acolytes at age two or three for 18 years to learn and protect their world.
- Appreciate the gifts of the Earth, as it has connected us all.
Understanding history
- A nutritional study in the mid-1970s revealed coca had been used safely for 5,000 years, helping to create a legal market for the families who depend on cultivating it.
- A Harvard Professor hired an anthropologist to investigate the mystery of the Haitian zombie, uncovering a potential medical application in the process.
- Empathy and trust are essential to understanding and embracing different cultures.
- Research into zombification uncovered plants used to make zombies and revealed victims were in a state of suggestibility and fear.
Respect cultures
- Respect different cultures and be aware of the potential for abuse of certain substances to protect ourselves and others.
- Find mentors to help you grow, take risks, make mistakes, and monetize your creativity.
- We have the power to create positive change by pushing for justice and equality.
- Rites of passage are important to signal the end of youth and the beginning of adulthood and can provide courage, strength, and grit to take that next step.
Open to new experiences
- There is strength in being kind and open to new experiences.
- Provide meaningful experiences to children to help them understand the world, humility, loyalty and social solidarity.
- Sharing hardship together can cultivate a sense of purpose, determination, and focus that can help one accomplish anything.
- Ayahuasca is a collective healing practice used to restore balance to the universe in the Northwest Amazon. It is believed to be discovered by four thunders and is used as a prayer ceremony to the divine.
Psychedelics and rituals
- Rituals help us understand that our purpose in life is to appreciate and protect the world, not to change it.
- Sacred plants have been used to symbolically bridge the gap between humans and animals and respect should be given to the different roles and responsibilities assigned to women and men in various cultures.
- Psychedelics can help us to reach a deeper level of self-awareness and understanding, fostering a greater sense of tolerance and appreciation for other cultures and beliefs.
- Psychedelics, storytelling, and ayahuasca can be powerful tools for personal growth and cultural change.
Keep learning
- With hard work and determination, success can be achieved.
- Creativity is a consequence of taking action; never wait for permission to write about a subject, and apply research skills to every topic.
- Learn from the masters, take risks, and perfect your writing skills by researching and organizing information into manageable sets.
- Researching and writing a book is an exciting journey that can uncover surprising discoveries and WOW points.
Certain plants and drugs can have a powerful effect on the mind and body.
Unlocking the benefits of mentorship
- Terence McKenna said “The great lesson of life is that when you take a risk, you don’t land on rock, you land on a feather bed”.
- The world is full of wonderful people ready to help us, we just need to be open to the possibility and take advantage of it.
- Jim Whittaker’s advice to “live on the edge when young” empowers us to take risks and make mistakes in order to grow and learn.
- We may not make all the right decisions, but if we own our decisions, they all become the right ones.
- By listening to our mentors, we become the architects of our own lives and can find ways to monetize our own creativity.