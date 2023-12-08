Focus on Strategy or Execution? Mastering Product Management with Maggie Crowley (Toast, Drift, TripAdvisor) #atomicIdeas

Focus on Strategy or Execution? Mastering Product Management with Maggie Crowley (Toast, Drift, TripAdvisor)

Maggie Crowley, VP of product at Toast, delves into the nuances of product management.

She shares her wisdom on developing a comprehensive PM skill set, the traits that define successful product managers, and the art of crafting a potent product strategy.

Additionally, she offers valuable guidance for those seeking to venture into the realm of Product Management.