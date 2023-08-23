Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar – Indian Youth, Brain Drain & Geopolitics | The Ranveer Show 314 | Free Podcast Summary

Dr. S. Jaishankar – India & International Relations (External Affairs Min) | The Ranveer Show
Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, shares insights on the future of India, the art of diplomacy, and the role of youth in shaping the nation’s destiny.
Role of YouTubers and thought leaders
Dr. Jaishankar acknowledges the influence of YouTubers and thought leaders in shaping public opinion and believes that young individuals can contribute to leadership and inspire both the youth and older generations.
Building strong infrastructure is crucial
Strong infrastructure, including ports, roads, and logistics, is crucial for attracting foreign investment and creating job opportunities.
Foreign policy also plays a role in marketing India as a safe and reliable business destination.
Diplomacy requires attention to detail
Diplomacy involves paying attention to details such as body language, attire, and gestures when interacting with foreign counterparts.
The approach varies depending on the person, situation, and bilateral relationship.
You need to get people to understand what we are about, what the government’s about, what the world is about, and different people absorb differently. – Dr. S. Jaishankar
Personal comments rarely affect the Indian Foreign Minister
Personal comments rarely affect Dr. Jaishankar, as he focuses on the collective interest of his country.
However, he takes a firm stance when he feels that the collective dignity of India is being demeaned or attacked.
Dr. Jaishankar’s inclination towards international relations
From a young age, Dr. Jaishankar had a strong inclination towards international relations, reinforced by his study, experience, and exposure to an international environment.
Silicon Valley today is much more interested in The Valleys of India. – Dr. S. Jaishankar
Addressing brain drain
The world is increasingly becoming a global workplace, allowing individuals to work abroad while staying connected to their home country.
Dr. Jaishankar believes there are better opportunities in India for talented individuals.
India’s competitiveness on a global scale
India needs strong infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing capabilities to attract business and investments from around the world.
Branding India and creating a positive image are crucial for fostering trust and confidence.
Nuances of foreign minister interactions
The news often fails to capture the nuances of interactions between foreign ministers.
Dialogue, respect, and building relationships are key aspects of foreign relations that are not always reflected in the media.