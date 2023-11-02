From a Hack Week Project to the #1 Financial Services App | Jack Dorsey | Crucible Moments #bigIdeas

From a Hack Week Project to the #1 Financial Services App | Jack Dorsey | Crucible Moments
Today’s podcast delves into the journey of Block, formerly known as Square, and its CEO Jack Dorsey’s vision for economic empowerment.
It explores the company’s evolution from a simple credit card reader to the development of Cash App, a free money-sending platform.
Despite initial resistance due to its high cost and strategic departure, Dorsey supported the project, leading to its current success as a leading financial services app.
Despite Cash App’s popularity with users and its alignment with Square’s purpose of economic empowerment, its existence was constantly threatened. We were able to invent a business model around Cash App. Today, half of Block’s revenue is from Cash App. – Brian Grassadonia
Cash App’s Success
Despite its alignment with Square’s purpose and its popularity with users, Cash App’s existence was constantly under threat due to its impact on the company’s losses.
The team was given nine months to figure out a business model for Cash App or face its shutdown.
This constraint led to creative problem-solving, resulting in features like instant deposit, cash card, and cash boost, which generated revenue and turned the service profitable.
Resilience and Adaptability
Cash App’s success is attributed to the team’s innovative approach to revenue generation and their commitment to the vision of economic empowerment.
Today, Cash App contributes to half of Block’s revenue, demonstrating the potential of taking risks and pushing beyond initial success.
Evolution and Expansion
Square evolved from a single product into an ecosystem of tools serving different audiences.
The company gradually added features such as point of sale, Square loans, CRM, analytics, issuing cards, and more.
Cash App followed a similar trajectory, expanding its services to include Bitcoin purchase, money deposit, and primary payment card usage.
Integration of Afterpay
The podcast discusses the integration of Afterpay into Block’s ecosystem.
Afterpay, a ‘buy now, pay later’ product, was acquired by Block in 2021 for $29 billion.
The inclusion of Afterpay represents a connection between two massive ecosystems, bridging the gap between Square and Cash App, which were previously independent businesses.
The Importance of Humility and Learning
Dorsey concludes by emphasizing the importance of humility, learning, and adaptability in the face of challenges.
He believes that the company’s success lies in its ability to continually learn, observe, and ask tough questions, even when the answers are uncertain.
Risk-Taking Culture
An important part of Block’s strategy was its culture of risk-taking.
Despite the potential for failure and significant initial losses, the company chose to disrupt traditional business models.
This willingness to take risks and accept mistakes led to the company’s remarkable success.
Data-Driven Approach
Square used data to help businesses optimize their operations.
The company developed a simple register that tracked sales, providing businesses with valuable data.
This data allowed businesses to understand the correlation between various factors and their sales, enabling them to make informed decisions and increase sales.
Simplifying Complex Fee Structures
A key turning point for Square was its decision to simplify the complex fee structure of traditional credit card providers.
The company introduced a single price of 2.75% per transaction, absorbing the difference and accepting initial losses.
This strategy was successful in attracting customers and eventually led to profitability.
Strategic Approach to Growth
The company’s strategic approach to growth and expansion is highlighted.
Initially, Square considered selling its hardware and software like its competitors.
However, observing the needs of small businesses, the company decided to give away its hardware and software for free to grow its network quickly, despite the risk of significant initial losses.