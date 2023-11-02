From a Hack Week Project to the #1 Financial Services App | Jack Dorsey | Crucible Moments #bigIdeas

From a Hack Week Project to the #1 Financial Services App | Jack Dorsey | Crucible Moments

Today’s podcast delves into the journey of Block, formerly known as Square, and its CEO Jack Dorsey’s vision for economic empowerment.

It explores the company’s evolution from a simple credit card reader to the development of Cash App, a free money-sending platform.

Despite initial resistance due to its high cost and strategic departure, Dorsey supported the project, leading to its current success as a leading financial services app.