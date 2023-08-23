Get 1% Better Everyday: The Science Of Breaking Bad Habits & Building Good Ones | Tony Robbins | Free Podcast Summary

GET 1% BETTER EVERYDAY: The Science Of BREAKING Bad Habits & Building GOOD ONES | Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins, a world-renowned life coach, shares his insights on personal growth, overcoming limitations, and breaking bad habits.
Robbins emphasizes the importance of embracing change, challenging the self-imposed limitations, and the pursuit of continuous growth for true fulfillment.
He discusses the significance of timing, the impact of emotions, the role of stories we tell ourselves, and the necessity of re-engineering ourselves to thrive, not just survive.
Re-engineering Self for Growth
It’s essential to re-engineer ourselves to thrive, especially during challenging times.
Fear often holds people back from embracing change and growth.
Everything changes and ends, and it’s our responsibility to make what’s next better.
Passion as the Genesis of Genius
Passion can lead to unique answers and solutions.
Self-esteem comes from within and is earned by doing difficult things.
Life is lived in decades, not days, valuing progress and growth over short-term setbacks is essential.
Importance of Health and Knowledge
Taking care of one’s health is crucial for high performance and longevity.
It’s important to immerse oneself in a subject to gain deep knowledge and understanding.
Regular practices make learned changes ongoing in our lives.
Adapting to Changing Life Conditions
Life conditions change and our blueprint (expectations) must change with it.
We need to adapt and grow to match our desired feelings and outcomes.
Potential of Stem Cell Treatments
Stem cells have shown promising results in regenerative medicine.
Robbins utilizes a new form of stem cell treatments, V cells, to maintain his biological age at a younger level.
Influence of Body Posture and Breathing
Our body posture, breathing, and movement directly affect our biochemistry and can shift our emotional state.
Conscious changes to these physical aspects can change our mood and outlook.
Progress equals happiness. If you keep growing, you’re going to feel alive and have more to give. – Tony Robbins
Passion is the Genesis of Genius. If you’ve got enough passion, you’re going to find answers nobody else does. – Tony Robbins
Focus and Biochemical Habits
What we focus on determines how we feel.
Our habits of focus become our biochemical habits, reinforcing our emotional state.
Finding a Compelling Future
Having a compelling future beyond survival is crucial for motivation and resilience.
Finding something to serve and care about more than oneself gives us a reason to overcome challenges.