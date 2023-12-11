Give them the gift of your Undivided Attention! How mindfulness helps leaders
#AtomicIdeas: the role that mindfulness plays in leadership and the development of an inspiring leadership presence.
The importance of being present
Being present is crucial for impactful leadership.
It entails being fully engaged and attentive to the person one is interacting with, making them feel valued and cared for.
When leaders are distracted or preoccupied, it conveys a lack of genuine concern.
Power of presence in challenging situations
The power of presence is most noticeable in challenging situations.
It is not about saying or doing anything special, but just being fully present with someone.
This aspect of being there for someone without attempting to distract ourselves is the most precious gift we can give.
If we’re gonna bother to share space and interact with another human being, should we not give them that gift of our complete undivided attention? – Matt Tenney
Demonstrating love through attention
Giving someone complete, undivided attention is a simple yet profound way to demonstrate love and make others feel seen and heard.
This principle applies to both professional and personal interactions.
Fulfilling people’s need to feel seen and heard is a critical aspect of being fully present.
You want to reciprocate, you want to do well by that person because you feel cared for by that person. – Matt Tenney
Presence cultivates empathy
Being fully present with others cultivates empathy.
It enables us to notice subtle cues and details that indicate if something might be wrong.
This heightened awareness allows us to respond with genuine concern and a desire to help, making empathy a natural byproduct of being fully present.
Building influence through presence and empathy
Developing presence and empathy is crucial for building influence.
These traits allow leaders and sales professionals to positively influence others’ behaviors.
Demonstrating genuine care and empathy towards others is a potent tool for building influence and establishing strong relationships.