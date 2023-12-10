Handling moral dilemmas with the help of ethics – Better decisions
TV writer and producer Michael Schur shares his personal journey into the world of ethics, triggered by a fender bender incident.
Through a series of enlightening discussions, he delves into the teachings of great philosophers, demonstrating how understanding ethical theories can guide us to make better, kinder decisions.
The importance of studying moral philosophy
Schur emphasizes the value of studying moral philosophy to prepare for moral dilemmas.
Just as we practice for a game or study for a quiz, understanding ethical theories can aid us in navigating complex and challenging situations.
The repercussions of disregarding ethical principles
Schur’s experience serves as a warning about the consequences of ignoring ethical principles.
He realized that his initial approach was flawed and that he needed to reevaluate his actions and make amends.
Ethics for better decision-making
Understanding ethical theories can lead to better decision-making and kinder actions.
By considering the consequences of our actions and treating others as ends in themselves, we can strive to make morally sound choices.
The role of preparation in moral dilemmas
Preparing for moral dilemmas is as important as preparing for a game show or a sports event.
Reading about ethical theories can help individuals make better decisions in complex situations.
The uncertainty in moral decisions
Despite understanding ethical theories, there is no guarantee of always making the right choice in moral dilemmas.
However, preparation and understanding increase the chances of successfully navigating these situations.
Ethics as a practice
Just as practicing basketball shots at a local court increases the likelihood of success in a professional game, studying ethics boosts the chances of making better decisions in real-life ethical dilemmas.
So why did this embarrassing, miserable mistake that I made make me want to continue to study moral philosophy? If I told you that you were going to be on Jeopardy, how would you prepare? You would read some trivia books and flip through a world atlas. – Michael Schur
The value of ethical theories
Understanding ethical theories helps individuals become better human beings who can effectively negotiate and interact with others.
For example, I learned about Immanuel Kant and the categorical imperative. So Kant says, when we’re about to do something we have to design a rule or a maxim that we could will to be universal. Meaning, we have to imagine, what if everyone did what we’re about to do, what would happen to the world? – Michael Schur
The importance of ethical navigation
There is nothing more important than increasing our chances of success in navigating moral dilemmas and being able to effectively engage with other people.