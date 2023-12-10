Hard choices are better than easy ones! – New perspectives on decision making
Ruth Chang, a philosopher, presents a new perspective on how to approach difficult decisions in life.
She argues that these decisions are not just about choosing between good and bad, but rather an opportunity to shape who we are as individuals.
Power of creating reasons
Individuals have the power to create reasons and make choices in hard situations.
Hard choices allow us to exercise our normative power and create reasons for ourselves, shaping who we truly are.
The role of agency in hard choices
Hard choices provide an opportunity for individuals to put their agency behind an option and become the person they want to be.
Those who don’t exercise their normative powers in hard choices are drifters, letting the world write their life story.
Reflection in decision making
Reflecting on what we can put our agency behind and what we can be for is crucial in making hard choices.
This process allows us to embrace the uniqueness of our human condition.
Celebrating hard choices
Hard choices are not a curse but a blessing.
They provide us with the power to create reasons for ourselves and become distinctive individuals.
Therefore, they should be celebrated as precious opportunities.
The fear of the unknown
Fear of the unknown is a common factor in making hard choices.
However, it’s crucial to understand that hard choices are not about finding the best alternative, but about deciding who we want to be.
Understanding hard choices uncovers a hidden power each of us possesses. – Ruth Chang
The misconception of equally good options
Hard choices are not between equally good options.
Improving one option does not necessarily make it better than the other.
This misconception arises due to the assumption that values can be quantified.
The world of easy choices
In a world full of only easy choices, we would be enslaved to reasons.
Hard choices allow us to exercise our normative power and create reasons for ourselves.
The role of drifters
People who don’t exercise their normative powers in hard choices are drifters.
They allow the world to write the story of their lives instead of taking control of their narrative.
The special nature of the human condition
Hard choices are not sources of agony and dread, but precious opportunities to celebrate what is special about the human condition.
They enable us to embrace our uniqueness and individuality.