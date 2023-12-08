Harnessing abundant clean energy for 10 Billion people – Physicist Julio Friedmann #atomicIdeas

Harnessing abundant clean energy for 10 Billion people – Physicist Julio Friedmann

Physicist Julio Friedmann explores the potential for harnessing abundant, sustainable and inexpensive energy to power a global population of 10 billion.

He discusses the need for infrastructure development, innovation, and investment in order to achieve this goal.

Drawing on case studies from Chile and Namibia, he invites us to envision a greener, more equitably powered world.