Harnessing abundant clean energy for 10 Billion people – Physicist Julio Friedmann #atomicIdeas

Harnessing abundant clean energy for 10 Billion people – Physicist Julio Friedmann
Physicist Julio Friedmann explores the potential for harnessing abundant, sustainable and inexpensive energy to power a global population of 10 billion.
He discusses the need for infrastructure development, innovation, and investment in order to achieve this goal.
Drawing on case studies from Chile and Namibia, he invites us to envision a greener, more equitably powered world.
The Energy Challenge
Global energy challenges—ranging from water desalination to food production and climate change—are all tied to energy availability.
Harnessing enough clean energy to support 10 billion people would require around 60 terawatts of energy.
Defining Sustainable Energy
Sustainable energy needs to be abundant (available where and when needed), sustainable (not emitting greenhouse gases or harming nature) and cheap (cheaper than current prices).
The focus is not just on electricity but also heat for heavy industry and clean fuels like hydrogen or sustainable aviation fuels.
Infrastructure, innovation and investment are commitments to the future anchored in optimism. We also have the tools and tech we need…We’re going to build a thriving, vibrant, exciting world full of generosity and full of potential that’s going to be built on the back of infrastructure innovation and investment that will harness the abundant, sustainable, cheap energy that is our planet’s endowment. – Julio Friedmann
Potential of Solar Energy
Earth receives an enormous amount of solar energy every day, far more than what we need.
This combined with wind, geothermal, hydro and nuclear power could provide us with the necessary 60 terawatts of clean energy.
Regions in the global South have significant untapped resources that could make them future ‘energy superpowers’.
Case Study: Chile’s Progress
Chile has made strides in harnessing its abundant hydro, solar and wind resources.
It is using these resources to decarbonize its grid and generate hydrogen for domestic use as well as export while investing heavily in infrastructure development.
Abundant clean energy can make progress against this whole list… Abundant, available where you want it, when you want it. Everybody should have energy… However, it should also be sustainable. – Julio Friedmann
Infrastructure Challenges
Many nations are lagging behind due to lack of investment or development mechanisms based on abundance rather than scarcity.
For instance, Namibia has excellent solar and wind resources but lacks sufficient infrastructure or access to electricity.
Key Ingredients for Global Energy Harnessing
Harnessing abundant, sustainable and cheap energy globally requires three key ingredients: infrastructure (such as transmission lines, roads etc.), innovation (to make energy cheaper) and investment (moving from single-project finance to systemic investment mechanisms).
These elements need to be developed simultaneously with a long-term perspective.
The Need for Optimism and Collective Action
Optimism, collective action and a commitment to infrastructure, innovation and investment are key to achieving abundant, sustainable and cheap energy for all.
We have the tools and technology needed, what’s required is action based on generosity and common purpose rather than fear or anger.