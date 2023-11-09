Harnessing the Power of the Internet to Transform Businesses | Acquired #bigIdeas

Harnessing the Power of the Internet to Transform Businesses | Acquired

In this insightful discussion with Ben Thompson, author of the Aggregation Theory, we delve into the vast potential of the internet and its transformative impact on businesses.

Thompson shares his experiences and insights on harnessing the power of the internet to innovate and thrive in the digital era, focusing on the growth of his subscription-based newsletter, Stratechery, and the launch of his paid podcast, Dithering.