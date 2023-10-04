Hollywood Executive Ariel Emanuel: Navigating Change and Redefining Success | Podcast Summary

HOLLYWOOD Executive: Success Was NOT What I Thought It Would Be! | Ari Emanuel | Jay Shetty Podcast
Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor Talent Agency, shares his unique perspective on success and the strategies he uses to thrive in the fast-paced, ever-changing Hollywood industry.
In this conversation, he dives deep into the importance of embracing discomfort, overcoming self-doubt, and silencing the inner voice that often hinders action.
Navigating Rapid Change
The speed of change in today’s world, particularly in the tech and entertainment sectors, is a key point of discussion.
Emanuel suggests that cultivating a comfort with discomfort can help us better navigate these rapid changes and challenges.
Strategies for Embracing Discomfort
Emanuel shares personal strategies for dealing with discomfort, such as fasting, meditation, and cold baths.
These practices have helped him resist the urge to give in to discomfort and have translated into business success by enabling him to take on challenging tasks and navigate difficult situations.
The Role of a Supportive Community
Having a supportive community is crucial for personal and professional growth.
Emanuel believes that friends who push you to challenge yourself can be beneficial.
He also emphasizes the importance of overcoming laziness and showing up, as these are key elements of success.
Addressing Personal Challenges
Emanuel discusses his experiences with ADHD and dyslexia, and how these challenges shaped his self-perception.
He underscores the importance of acknowledging and addressing these issues, rather than letting them define you.
Success, he believes, provides an opportunity to overcome these challenges rather than erasing them.
The Power of Determination and Teamwork
Emanuel shares his early career days, illustrating how he and his colleagues progressed despite having no prior experience.
They learned on the job and enjoyed the process.
This experience underscores the importance of determination, teamwork, and embracing the learning curve in achieving success.
Staying True to Oneself
Both Emanuel and Jay Shetty emphasize the importance of defining one’s own success and following one’s inner voice.
They both believe in staying true to oneself and not letting others’ definitions of success dictate their paths.
This shared belief underscores the importance of personal autonomy and self-belief in pursuing one’s goals and dreams.
Courage and Resilience in Business
Emanuel discusses how he embraces risk and speed in his career, stating that he is comfortable with the uncomfortable.
He is not afraid to take on big deals or make tough decisions, even when others doubt his abilities.
His approach to business highlights the value of courage, resilience, and a willingness to take risks in achieving success.
Understanding Different Modes of Being
Emanuel discusses the concept of being ‘on the field’ and ‘off the field’.
This metaphor refers to the different modes one can be in, whether it’s being in the zone at work (on the field) or being in a more relaxed state (off the field).
Understanding and differentiating these modes can help better navigate life.
I’m very comfortable in the uncomfortable. I’m really comfortable in the uncomfortable. I think when most people don’t like uncomfortable conversations, don’t like to be uncomfortable in business, don’t like that, I do enjoy that a lot. – Ariel Emanuel
Success vs Contentment
Emanuel shares that for the first 20 years of his business, he was never content as he was driven by proving others wrong and himself right.
However, he later realized that he could be happy at any level of success and that the pursuit of success should not overshadow contentment.