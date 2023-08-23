How a Top Investor Sees the World with Saar Gur | Free Podcast Summary

How a Top Investor Sees the World with Saar Gur (NFX Podcast)

In this episode of the NFX Podcast, Saar Gur, a General Partner at CRV and one of Silicon Valley’s top investors, shares his insights on identifying emerging consumer trends, his investment philosophy, and his journey into venture capital.

Known for his early investment in DoorDash, Gur’s unique perspective and approach to investing have made him a standout figure in the venture capital landscape.