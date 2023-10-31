 How Business Can Drive Solutions to Social Problems | Carlos Rodríguez-Pastor | TED #bigIdeas

How Business Can Drive Solutions to Social Problems | Carlos Rodríguez-Pastor | TED

In this insightful conversation, Carlos Rodríguez-Pastor, founder of Intercorp, discusses his belief in the potential of businesses to drive solutions to social problems.

He shares his experiences in Peru, where he has used his business to invest in the community, building schools, pharmacies, and infrastructure projects to serve the growing middle class.

He also explores the immense possibilities behind private-public partnerships and the power of individuals to create change.