How did Deepika Padukone’s self care brand 82 East reach the INR 100 Crore ARR Mark? #atomicIdeas

How did Deepika Padukone’s self care brand 82 East reach the INR 100 Crore ARR Mark?

Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82 East has successfully completed its first year, boasting a customer repeat rate of 60% and a Net Promoter Score of 65.

Deepika and her fund manager, Jigar Shah, share insights about their journey, future plans and the challenges they faced.