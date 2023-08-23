How I Went From BROKE Selling Flowers To $150 MILLION Net Worth | Matt Higgins | Free Podcast Summary

From BROKE Selling Flowers To $150 MILLION Net Worth | Matt Higgins

In this intriguing episode, Matt Higgins, a guest shark on Shark Tank, vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins and CEO of a private investment firm, shares his journey from selling flowers to amassing a $150 million net worth.

He delves into his mindset, the importance of self-awareness, trusting one’s instincts, and the concept of ‘burning the boats’.