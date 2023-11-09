How Much Should You Save? | Jonathan Berk & Jules van Binsbergen | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

How Much Should You Save? | Jonathan Berk & Jules van Binsbergen | All Else Equal

In this insightful discussion, finance professors Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen delve into the complexities of retirement planning, including how much one should save, the variables affecting these decisions, and the pitfalls of a one-size-fits-all approach.

They propose a basic economic model for retirement savings and challenge some conventional financial advice, offering alternative perspectives and strategies.