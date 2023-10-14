How Perspective on Money, Comfort, and Parenting Shifts with Age #bigIdeas

The Shift in Perspective from Your 20’s to Your 40’s | Joe Rogan podcast

Embrace the illuminative journey that shifts perspective on money, comfort, and parenting as experienced from the early 20s up to the 40s.

This discussion with Jim Gaffigan, a stand-up comic, author, and actor, explores these themes grounded in personal experiences and reflections, offering profound insights on how life’s values and priorities change as we age.