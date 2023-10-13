How Social Media and Societal Norms Are Shaping Marriages #bigIdeas

Is Social Media Affecting the Success Rate of Marriages? | Joe Rogan podcast

This conversation with UFC Bantamweight Champion “Sugar” Sean O’Malley & coach Tim Welch explores the impact of social media and evolving societal norms on the dynamics, complications, and success rate of marriages.

It delves into modern dating, the prevalence of unfulfilled marriages, the apparent happiness versus reality gap, the influences on children, and the challenges facing successful individuals and celebrities in their love lives.