How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation | Kristy Hamilton | Talks at Google #bigIdeas

How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation | Kristy Hamilton | Talks at Google
Science journalist Kristy Hamilton delves into the intriguing world of biomimicry, a concept where human inventions are inspired by the natural world, in her book ‘Nature’s Wild Ideas: How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation’.
She explores how nature has been a rich source of inspiration for groundbreaking inventions and the potential it holds for future scientific advancements.
Biomimicry: Not a Panacea
Biomimicry, while offering innovative solutions to old paradigms, is not a magic bullet.
Evolution is a series of adjustments to adapt to local environmental changes and does not have foresight.
However, biological designs can provide fresh perspectives and solutions to existing problems.
Animal Intelligence: A Source of Inspiration
Animals, often underestimated, can offer profound insights about the natural world.
For instance, cows, perceived as dull due to their panoramic view of their surroundings, are actually quite intelligent.
These new perspectives can lead to innovative solutions.
Science and Ingenuity: Unveiling the Hidden World
The story of Anton van Leeuwenhoek, who created a microscope far superior to anything available at the time, underscores the power of science and ingenuity to continually reveal new aspects of the world.
His work opened the gates to a hidden world of microorganisms, igniting a sense of awe in the natural world.
Potential of Bio-inspired Glues
Bio-inspired glues, specifically those inspired by blue mussels, hold great potential.
These creatures have developed a glue that can withstand harsh environmental conditions.
Researchers are exploring how this could be applied to create adhesives that are safe, biodegradable, and effective in various conditions, including inside the human body.
Biodiversity: A Treasure Trove of Inspiration
Preserving biodiversity is crucial not only for its inherent value but also for its potential to inspire future innovations.
Modern extinction rates are significantly higher than the natural baseline rate, leading to the loss of potential sources of inspiration.
Nature Conservation: A Shift in Perspective
A balance needs to be struck between societal progress and the conservation of wild spaces.
A shift in perspective is needed, from viewing ourselves as conquerors of nature to guardians of it.
Researching Nature’s Wild Ideas
Researching for the book involved interviewing over 50 scientists and visiting various research centers.
The pandemic necessitated the adaptation of research methods, with virtual tours of research labs conducted via Zoom.
Nature’s Inefficiencies
While nature can be a source of inspiration, it is not always efficient.
For example, the giraffe’s laryngeal nerve takes a detour of 15 feet from the brain to the larynx, a monument of inefficiency according to engineers.
This serves as a reminder that while nature can inspire, it should not be blindly copied.
Nanostructures: The Future of Biomimicry
The field of biomimicry is predicted to continue delving into nanostructures, which could be particularly useful in creating color displays, hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces, and advancements in medicine and technology.
Considerations in Biological Innovations
While genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have benefits, it’s important to be thoughtful about the innovations we create.
Consideration should be given not only to the creation process but also to the lifecycle of the product and its eventual disposal.