How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation | Kristy Hamilton | Talks at Google #bigIdeas

How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation | Kristy Hamilton | Talks at Google

Science journalist Kristy Hamilton delves into the intriguing world of biomimicry, a concept where human inventions are inspired by the natural world, in her book ‘Nature’s Wild Ideas: How the Natural World is Inspiring Scientific Innovation’.

She explores how nature has been a rich source of inspiration for groundbreaking inventions and the potential it holds for future scientific advancements.