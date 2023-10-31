How to Hack Your Brain When You’re in Pain | Amy Baxter | TED #bigIdeas

How to Hack Your Brain When You’re in Pain | Amy Baxter | TED

In a thought-provoking TED talk, Amy Baxter, a physician and researcher, unravels the intricacies of pain and its translation to the brain.

She explores the concept of pain as a survival learning system and criticizes the overdependence on opioids in the medical community.

Baxter introduces practical neuroscience hacks that can block pain signals, offering immediate relief without the need for addictive substances.