How to Hack Your Brain When You’re in Pain | Amy Baxter | TED #bigIdeas

How to Hack Your Brain When You’re in Pain | Amy Baxter | TED
In a thought-provoking TED talk, Amy Baxter, a physician and researcher, unravels the intricacies of pain and its translation to the brain.
She explores the concept of pain as a survival learning system and criticizes the overdependence on opioids in the medical community.
Baxter introduces practical neuroscience hacks that can block pain signals, offering immediate relief without the need for addictive substances.
Misconceptions about Opioids
Opioids do not turn off pain; they turn on the reward system.
They should only be used for chronic pain diseases and in the trauma bay.
For post-surgery recovery, coaching and physiologic options can be equally effective, offering a less addictive alternative.
Reframing Pain Perception
A shift in mindset from being ‘pain-free’ to making situations ‘more comfortable’ can empower individuals to take control of their pain management and explore options beyond opioids.
Limitations of Traditional Pain Measurement
The traditional FACES scales used to measure pain are subjective and vary widely among patients.
They have hindered progress in pain management research.
A more holistic approach, like the PROMIS scales, focuses on the impact of pain on the individual, including its intensity and interference with daily life.
What if pain isn’t an alarm to silence but a learning system for survival? – Amy Baxter
Power over pain isn’t always pretty, but it is possible and it is absolutely critical. – Amy Baxter
Innovative Pain Blocking Device
The DuoTherm device, previously known as Buzzy, uses specific frequencies to interact with the Pacinian nerve, which plays a significant role in pain sensation.
By manipulating these frequencies, the device can effectively cancel out pain signals.
Role of Fascia in Pain Sensation
The fascia, the connective tissue between the skin and muscles, plays a role in pain sensation.
The DuoTherm device, by interacting with different frequencies and layering heat or cold, provides multiple ways to manage pain, engaging different areas of the brain from which pain originates.
Promising Alternatives to Opioids
By understanding the complex nature of pain and developing innovative ways to block pain signals, we can provide more effective and less addictive options for pain relief.
This approach offers promising alternatives to opioids for pain management.
Pain as a Venn Diagram
Pain can be described as a Venn diagram, consisting of physiology, fear, and control.
Understanding these components can lead to more effective pain management strategies.
Role of Distraction in Pain Management
Distraction techniques, such as counting or making decisions, can significantly reduce pain.
These techniques work by occupying the decision-making part of the brain, preventing it from notifying fear and meaning, thus lessening the pain felt.