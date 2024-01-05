How to harness the power of resistance training for optimal fitness?
Dr. Brad Schoenfeld, a top authority in muscle hypertrophy and strength training, delves into the significance of resistance training for overall health, body composition, and maximum muscle growth.
Alongside this, he explores the role of protein intake and time-restricted eating in achieving these fitness goals.
Impact of Resistance Training on Bone Density
Resistance training has profound effects on bone density.
It becomes particularly relevant for post-menopausal women at risk of osteoporosis due to decreased estrogen levels which are osteoprotective.
The exercise strengthens both muscles and bones by pulling on them during movements.
It’s always best to start when you’re younger. For women in particular and particularly in reference to bone density, it is very important to start early. – Dr. Brad Schoenfeld
Advantages of Multi-joint Movements in Resistance Training
Including multi-joint movements such as squats, rows, presses or push-ups in your resistance training regime can have better overall effects on bone due to the loading imposed on multiple joints simultaneously.
The Benefit of Early Resistance Training
Starting resistance training early, especially for women, helps build a ‘bone bank’ which can stave off the possibility of osteoporosis later in life.
However, even individuals in their 60s or older who have never lifted weights before can see significant improvements with regular training.
Significance of Protein Intake during Caloric Deficit
Protein requirements increase when one is in a caloric deficit even if they are doing resistance exercises.
Insufficient protein intake can still lead to loss of muscles.
These needs should be calculated based on your target weight if you’re overweight or obese.
Understanding Anabolic Resistance
Older individuals tend to have anabolic resistance, which makes it more important for them to consume higher amounts of protein and leucine – an essential amino acid that kick-starts muscle growth – than younger people do.
Role of Time-restricted Eating in Muscle Mass Gain
Time-restricted eating can be conducive to gaining muscle mass if done without caloric restriction and coupled with adequate resistance training and protein intake.
It’s suggested to structure your training within your eating window as the body is highly anabolic for at least 24 hours after a workout.
Debunking the ‘Anabolic Window’ Myth
While there is some benefit to consuming protein soon after exercise, total daily protein intake is far more important for muscle growth.
This becomes particularly crucial for older individuals or those who may struggle to consume large amounts of protein at each meal.
Spreading Out Protein Consumption vs Time-restricted Feeding
Research shows that spreading out your protein consumption throughout the day can lead to better utilization of the nutrient.
However, studies on time-restricted feeding don’t show much difference in terms of muscle gain or loss, unless very restrictive windows are used.
Quality of Protein Sources Matters
Animal-based sources provide quality proteins rich in leucine, an essential amino acid necessary for muscle protein synthesis.
This becomes particularly crucial after resistance training sessions to kick-start the muscle growth process.