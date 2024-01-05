How to leverage Metaverse for climate change mitigation?
Engineer Cedrik Neike explores the potential of the metaverse and AI-powered modeling in combating climate change.
Through eliminating wasteful trial and error processes in various industries, this emerging technology is already enhancing sectors from gigafactories to home fuel efficiency.
The Metaverse as a Climate Solution
The metaverse could play a crucial role in addressing climate change by reducing wasteful practices in industries.
Using AI-powered modeling within this digital universe can optimize processes, save resources and enhance sectors like battery production and home energy consumption.
The Power of Digital Twins
Digital twins – virtual replicas of real-world systems – enable faster experimentation without physical constraints.
These tools accelerate problem-solving by testing solutions at unprecedented speeds, constrained only by computational power.
Revolutionizing Battery Production
Battery production traditionally requires significant resources and produces waste.
However, using digital twins within the metaverse allows engineers to design better batteries with optimized chemistry and construction processes that require fewer resources.
There’s tools which enable us to cheat time and to do more with less — we should use those tools. So my ask of all of you is, let’s use those tools to make it a better world and have an impact. – Cedrik Neike
Optimizing Gigafactories with Virtual Models
Constructing virtual gigafactories before their actual counterparts ensures optimal design from inception.
These digital factories run parallel to their real-world versions, continually learning and improving from them.
Enhancing Recycling Efficiency
With a detailed digital twin for each battery outlining its components and disassembly process, recycling becomes more efficient with up to 95% of each battery potentially reused.
Applying Digital Twins across Industries
Various other industries including air travel, agriculture (through vertical farming), and building construction can benefit from the use of digital twins.
For instance, digitally designing buildings first allows for optimization of heating/cooling systems resulting in substantial energy savings.
Accelerating Climate Goals with Technology
These tools should be deployed more widely across industries to meet climate goals faster.
By leveraging these technologies, we can ‘cheat time’ and do more with less, making a positive impact on the world.