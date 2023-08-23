How to Live Fully While You’re Alive [7-Minute Episode] | Free Podcast Summary

Live your highest life

To savor the simple and generally overlooked blessings of your life is to deploy an antidote to fear, apathy, and scarcity. To awaken your senses to the subtle magic around you that too many good souls are too busy being busy to give attention to is to heighten your aliveness while amplifying your lust for living.

And produce a constant stream of joy, peace, and freedom that causes you to live your highest life. Lifting everyone around you with you in the process.