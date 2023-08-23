How to Live Fully While You’re Alive [7-Minute Episode] | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – How to Live Fully when you are Alive (The Daily Mastery Podcast)
Magic can be created, in your business and within your days. If you know the method. And it’s a simple one.
Live your highest life
To savor the simple and generally overlooked blessings of your life is to deploy an antidote to fear, apathy, and scarcity. To awaken your senses to the subtle magic around you that too many good souls are too busy being busy to give attention to is to heighten your aliveness while amplifying your lust for living.
And produce a constant stream of joy, peace, and freedom that causes you to live your highest life. Lifting everyone around you with you in the process.
Connect with yourself and your loved ones
Why strive for success if it means sacrificing your soul? Many successful people neglect important aspects of life, such as building strong relationships and enjoying the fruits of their labor. It’s crucial to work hard but also take time to connect with yourself, your values, and loved ones.
A fulfilling day includes a great morning routine that allows for meditation, reflection, and engaging in activities that bring you joy. Spending time with loved ones also releases feel-good chemicals in the brain and is a key factor in living a happy life.
Life is short, so live it!
A beautiful day involves doing great work that shows excellence and mastery and spending time in nature. Connecting with something larger than yourself in nature can bring inspiration and calm worries.
Even the longest human life is short, so it’s important to appreciate the beauty around us every day. We are all equal regardless of our profession or status.
On the deathbed
George Bernard Shaw was asked on his deathbed, “What would you do if you could live your life over again?”
And he replied, “I’d like to be the person I could have been but never was.”
Live like Steve Jobs: Everyday can be your last day
Life is short, so live every day as if it’s your last. Don’t hold back due to fear of rejection or pain. Embrace difficult experiences, as they can introduce us to our greatest gifts. Challenge yourself to live in the moment, forget about the past and future, and do amazing work.
Remember to be kind, enthusiastic, and grateful. Think about your mortality daily, and don’t worry about rejection, as it’s the price of ambition. By living this way, you’ll make this year the greatest and be an inspiration to others.