How to Optimize Fertility in Males & Females | Free Podcast Summary

Testicular temprature

The testes need to be kept two degrees cooler than the body temperature for the production of healthy sperm, which is why they are located in the scrotum outside of the body.

Hot tubs, hot baths, saunas, sitting for long periods, wearing tight clothing, and using seat heaters in cars can all raise the scrotal temperature and lower the sperm count. Spermatogonia differentiate into spermatocytes, which mature into haploid sperm cells. Mitochondria are crucial for the separation of chromosomes during fertilization