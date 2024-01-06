How to optimize resistance training for maximum muscle hypertrophy?
Dr. Brad Schoenfeld, a seasoned researcher in muscle adaptations to strength training, provides valuable insights into the role of resistance training for body composition, bone health, and maximum muscle hypertrophy.
He also encompasses the importance of protein intake in achieving these goals and debunks common misconceptions about weightlifting.
The earlier you start [resistance training], the better. Because, once you start losing, to get it back is harder. So, you can always improve upon where you’re at at a given point in time but trying to get back to where you were when you’re in your 20s is going to be almost impossible if you’re not starting till you’re 70. – Dr. Brad Schoenfeld
‘Bone Bank’ Concept
‘Bone bank’ refers to building up strong bones early in life through resistance training which can help prevent potential issues like osteoporosis later in life.
Protein Intake for Muscle Growth
For those engaged in resistance training, the amount of protein required is around 1.6 to 1.8 grams per kilogram per day – approximately double the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for sedentary individuals.
This amount increases up to 2 grams per kilogram per day for bodybuilders and those aiming to maximize muscle growth.
Protein Intake Calculation
For overweight or obese individuals, protein intake should be calculated based on their target lean weight rather than their current weight.
Consuming a little extra protein can be beneficial when aiming for weight loss as it is difficult to store as body fat compared to carbohydrates and fats.
Anabolic Resistance in Older Adults
Older adults require higher doses of protein due to anabolic resistance – where the body doesn’t respond as efficiently to anabolic stimuli like food intake and exercise.
A recent study showed a dose-response relationship between protein intake and muscle protein synthesis in older adults.
If I were to pick one activity that is indispensable, it would be resistance training. It has many of the same benefits as cardiovascular exercise but goes well beyond what you can get through aerobic training. – Dr. Brad Schoenfeld
Caloric Deficit Impact on Muscle Mass
While resistance training and adequate protein intake are essential, gaining significant muscle mass seems challenging if one is in a caloric deficit.
Time-Restricted Eating Effects
Time-restricted eating can be effective if one ensures they’re getting all their necessary nutrients within their eating window and includes resistance training in their routine.
Depending on one’s lifestyle and goals, these methods could either benefit or hinder anabolism (muscle-building).
‘Anabolic Window’ Concept
‘Anabolic window’ refers to a period post-workout during which nutrition can significantly impact muscle recovery and growth.
However, while immediate post-workout protein consumption may have minor benefits, meeting total daily protein requirements is far more crucial.
Protein Intake for Older Adults
Specifically for older individuals, consuming around 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram daily would suffice without causing any meaningful compromise to their gains.
Stressing over the exact amount of protein in each meal is not necessary unless they are professional athletes or bodybuilders.