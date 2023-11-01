How to Solve the World’s Biggest Problems | Natalie Cargill | TED #bigIdeas

How to Solve the World’s Biggest Problems | Natalie Cargill | TED

In a thought-provoking talk, philanthropic advisor Natalie Cargill presents an audacious plan to tackle the world’s most pressing problems by harnessing the power of philanthropy.

She proposes a theoretical scenario where the world’s top 1% of earners contribute a significant portion of their wealth to generate a staggering $3.5 trillion fund.

This fund could be used to address a range of global issues, from poverty and disease to climate change and nuclear risk.