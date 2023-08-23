How to Stop Headaches Using Science-Based Approaches | Free Podcast Summary

Neuron types

There are three types of neurons: motor neurons, sensory neurons, and modulatory neurons

Motor neurons control the contraction of muscles

Sensory neurons respond to events in the environment or the body

Modulatory neurons adjust the relationship between sensory and motor neurons

Tension headaches can be treated by targeting motor, sensory, or modulatory neurons.

Painkillers can have side effects, so behavioral approaches can be used to modulate communication between sensory and motor neurons.