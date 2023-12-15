How to Stop the Next Pandemic? Stop Deforestation
Neil Vora, a physician and disease detective, discusses the intricate link between deforestation, disease outbreaks, and public health.
He presents compelling evidence on how environmental devastation has led to deadly epidemics and suggests a proactive approach for prevention.
A Flawed Approach to Public Health
The current reactive approach to public health is flawed.
Instead of waiting for disease outbreaks to occur and then responding, we should focus on prevention.
One major preventative measure involves protecting tropical forests which play an integral role in maintaining human health.
We act as if outbreaks are inevitable. If you ask me, this is medical negligence. – Neil Vora
Deforestation as a Disease Catalyst
Deforestation can lead to disease outbreaks.
This was seen in the West African Ebola epidemic where communities were forced into closer contact with wildlife like bats due to forest clearing.
This pattern isn’t unique; all five viral pandemics from 1918 through 2009 have connections to animal interactions.
Three Ways Deforestation Unleashes Disease
Deforestation leads to disease by allowing animals that cohabit with humans (often carrying germs that can infect people) to survive; bringing people into closer contact with wildlife; and stressing animals who lose their homes, making them more susceptible to spreading diseases.
There is no human health or animal health or environmental health. They’re one and the same… But it will take everyone to sustain the delicate ecological balance that we all depend upon. – Neil Vora
Climate Change Amplifies Infectious Diseases
Over half of known infectious diseases in humans have been exacerbated by climate change at some point.
The increasing threat of such diseases makes the protection of tropical forests even more crucial as they serve as potential solutions.
Preventing Outbreaks Through Community Solutions
Community-designed solutions can reverse deforestation while improving public health.
By addressing deforestation issues, we can prevent disease outbreaks, slow down climate change and ensure income doesn’t dictate health outcomes.
Bridging Sectors for Preventative Solutions
To accelerate the adoption of preventative solutions, it’s essential to build bridges between the health, climate, and conservation sectors.
These areas are interconnected as pandemics, climate change and environmental destruction feed off each other.
Interconnectedness of Health
It’s crucial to understand that human health, animal health and environmental health are interconnected.
Preserving the delicate ecological balance we depend upon requires a collective effort.