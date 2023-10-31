How to Supercharge Renewables and Energize the World | Rebecca Collyer | TED #bigIdeas

How to Supercharge Renewables and Energize the World | Rebecca Collyer | TED
Discover how to scale renewable energy rapidly and equitably, in alignment with the mission of ReNew2030.
2023 Audacious Project grantee and ReNew2030 executive director, Rebecca Collyer, shares extensive insights on the challenges and solutions pertinent to renewable energy transition.
ReNew2030’s Mission for Energy Transition
ReNew2030 is a collaboration among different stakeholders working on accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Facilitating equitable sourcing of supply chains, promoting community involvement, and channeling finance to needy areas are the major focus areas.
This initiative is necessary considering the power sector’s large share in emissions.
Non-Cost Barriers in Renewable Energy Adoption
Numerous non-cost hindrances, such as lack of ambition, policy constraints, inadequate investment, slow planning, misinformation, and the requirement for skilled workers prevent widespread adoption of renewable energy.
ReNew2030 assists groups to navigate these barriers through policy advocacy, narrative construction, and storytelling.
ReNew2030’s Global Presence
ReNew2030 operates in high-emission regions worldwide, supporting groups striving for energy transition.
Their work encompasses advocating for sustainable energy products in Brazil, aiding Senegalese agricultural workers access energy, working on policy and finance in South Korea, and backing women to start careers in the global wind industry.
Community Role in Renewable Energy Transition
Communities have significant power in shaping the future power system along with national governments.
They can engage in owning community-run energy projects, implementing local policies, and ensuring workforce transition.
ReNew2030 considers communities as an integral part of its mission.
Significance of Collaboration
The collaboration between businesses, governments, and civil societies is pivotal in achieving the desired growth in renewable energy.
ReNew2030 collaborates with regional climate foundation leaders to provide necessary resources to the on-ground teams.
We need a swift and equitable shift to renewable energy. We’ve got a window of just seven years. Seven years to see those exponential curves hit the roof. – Rebecca Collyer
ReNew2030’s Ambitious Goal
The ultimate aim of ReNew2030 is to create a disruptive change, by increasing the installation of wind and solar power five-fold by 2030.
The target involves ensuring a just and equitable transition that contributes to a climate-secure future, job creation, improved air quality, and community involvement in energy decisions.
Hope from ReNew2030’s Approach
Despite the challenges, the approach of ReNew2030—emphasizing collaboration and focusing on communities—gives hope for exponential growth in renewable energy.
If successes materialize, ReNew2030 and similar initiatives could substantially bring down emissions, foster climate security, and yield considerable social and economic benefits.