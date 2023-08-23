How to tell your own story with Baratunde Thurston | Free Podcast Summary

How to tell your own story with Baratunde Thurston | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In this thought-provoking discussion, Emmy-nominated writer, activist, and comedian Baratunde Thurston joins Adam Grant to delve into the power of storytelling, the evolution of communication, and the role of emotional intelligence in our lives.

They explore the challenges and rewards of sharing personal narratives, the impact of curiosity, and the ethical considerations in the realm of artificial intelligence.