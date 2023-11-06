How to Think Computationally About AI, the Universe and Everything | Stephen Wolfram | TED #bigIdeas

How to Think Computationally About AI, the Universe and Everything | Stephen Wolfram | TED

Stephen Wolfram, in his enlightening TED talk, provides a profound vision of computation and its pivotal role in the future of AI.

He presents a unique theory that the universe is built upon discrete computational elements, akin to ‘atoms of space’.

Wolfram also introduces the concept of ‘ruliad’, a vast computational universe, and discusses the potential of AI to explore this space.

He emphasizes the importance of computational language, not just as a tool for humans, but also for AIs, and envisions a future where this language operationalizes everything we can think about, thereby bridging the gap between human understanding and computational reality.