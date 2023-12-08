How to unf*ck your life & accomplish anything – Patrick Bet David (Youtuber, author) #atomicIdeas

How to unf*ck your life & accomplish anything – Patrick Bet David (Youtuber, author)

Youtuber and author Patrick Bet-David delves into the crisis of masculinity and the pursuit of true power.

The aim is to help individuals feeling lost or unqualified, reclaim control over their lives.

The discussion touches on topics such as understanding one’s role in life, maintaining balance between selfishness and selflessness, and how personal growth can lead to success.