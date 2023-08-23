How To Use The Subtle Art Of NOT GIVING A F*CK To Get Ahead of 99% Of People | Mark Manson | Free Podcast Summary

Use The Subtle Art Of NOT GIVING A F*CK To Get Ahead of 99% Of People | Mark Manson

In this insightful discussion, Mark Manson, the author of ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’, discusses why people struggle to get ahead in their careers, relationships, and personal battles.

He delves into the importance of therapy, the power of the right environment, and the crucial role of personal responsibility in our lives.