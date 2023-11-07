How To Waste Your Life & Never Be Happy – The #1 Thing Sabotaging You | Paul Conti | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

How To Waste Your Life & Never Be Happy – The #1 Thing Sabotaging You | Paul Conti | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In this thought-provoking discussion, delve into the intricate aspects of human psychology, trauma, and the role of personal responsibility in shaping our lives.

The conversation provides an in-depth understanding of how trauma can influence our lives, the importance of self-awareness, and how personal responsibility is key to regaining control.