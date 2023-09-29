How we Gained 3 Million Users in Just 3 Months! | Gamma CEO Grant Lee & Jon Noronha | Podcast Summary

How we Gained 3 Million Users in Just 3 Months! | Gamma CEO Grant Lee & Jon Noronha

In an illuminating discussion, Grant Lee and Jon Noronha, the pioneering CEOs of Gamma, reveal their journey towards amassing a user-base of three million in a span of three months.

Their innovative approach to problem-solving, user-feedback, and artificial intelligence (AI) resulted in a presentation tool that is revolutionizing the way we express ideas.