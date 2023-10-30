Hybrid Thinking: The Future of Brain Power | TED #bigIdeas

Hybrid Thinking: The Future of Brain Power | TED
Explore the next big leap in brain power – hybrid thinking, predicted by futurist Ray Kurzweil.
This transformation will tap into the cloud’s computing power and shape what humanity will become.
Pattern Recognition
The hierarchical structure is exemplified in recognizable pattern processes, like reading letters.
Interconnected modules in the brain work to predict and identify patterns, making something as complex as reading possible.
Artificial Intelligence Evolution
Contemporary technology has started to approximate human language understanding in a way reminescent of the neocortex.
Kurzweil foresees search engines evolving within a decade to read and comprehend billions of web pages and books, offering personalized information instantaneously.
The Dawn of Hybrid Thinking
In two decades, Kurzweil predicts nanobots will link our neocortex to a synthetic counterpart in the cloud.
This connection will enable access to additional computing capabilities, resulting in a mix of biological and non-biological thinking.
Limitless Growth
This neocortex expansion will ignite a cultural and technological evolution, similar to the shift experienced when the neocortex first grew millions of years ago.
Freed from architectural constraints, this growth could be limitless.
The Future is Hybrid
The future of brain power lies in hybrid thinking – a blend of biological and non-biological processes.
This is not merely computational augmentation, but a transformative leap in how we approach thought and intelligence.
Embracing the Neocortex
The neocortex’s power lies in its ability to adapt and create – from new behaviors in our mammalian ancestors to advanced AI capability in our technology.
By embracing its limitless potential, we can drive forward evolution.
Reshaping Consciousness
A leap in brain power can fundamentally reshape our consciousness and perception.
With expanded neocortex capacity, our thinking processes can grow and change in unprecedented ways, paving the path to a future beyond our current imagination.
Redefining Humanity
Such advancements promise not only to redefine intelligence but also what it means to be human.
A shift towards hybrid thinking could blur the lines between the biological and the technological, reshaping our understanding of humanity.
Technology’s Role in Evolution
Technology plays a critical role in our continued evolution.
Innovations, like those enabling hybrid thinking, continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, driving us towards a future we currently can only imagine.