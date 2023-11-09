Improving AI with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Improving AI with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei | a16z Podcast

In a stimulating conversation, Dario Amodei, the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, dives into the potential of scaling laws in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how AI can be used to enhance itself.

He discusses the future of AI, the role of physicists in the field, and the concept of Constitutional AI, among other topics.