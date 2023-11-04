Incentives and Externalities: A Deep Dive into Behavioural Economics | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

Incentives and Externalities: A Deep Dive into Behavioural Economics | All Else Equal

This episode of All Else Equal: Making Better Decisions delves into the profound influence of incentives on human behavior and the subsequent negative externalities that may arise.

Professors Jonathan Berk and Jules van Binsbergen explore a variety of scenarios, from complex legal contracts to traffic light inefficiencies, where incentives lead to unexpected and often detrimental outcomes.