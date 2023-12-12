India is the biggest free market in the world for Startups: Anuj Rathi (Swiggy, Jupiter Money, Flipkart)
Anuj Rathi, a prominent figure in product management across India’s tech landscape, shares valuable insights on the evolution of product management in India, strategies for successful product development, and his unique approach to problem-solving.
He also provides a glimpse into his career journey from being the first-ever PM at Flipkart to leading roles at Jupiter Money and Swiggy.
Decoding Market Complexity
India’s diverse languages, cultures and economic statuses present both challenges and opportunities for product developers.
A deep understanding of this complex market is essential when designing products tailored for Indian consumers.
Adopting User-Centric Approach
A user-centric approach is key to successful product design.
Product managers must understand their users by considering them as ‘lazy,’ ‘vain,’ and ‘selfish’.
This perspective helps create products that truly cater to user needs and preferences.
‘Working Backwards’ Strategy
‘Working backwards’ is an effective strategic tool where you start with an end goal (such as a press release) and work backwards to create a roadmap for achieving it.
Originally pioneered by Amazon, this method encourages exploring different options before committing to a specific direction.
I think till about 2010ish uh there were not really many products built for the Indian consumers…we did not really have that Talent which could directly tap into who were trained into product building forget management as a field uh in the first place. – Anuj Rathi
Exploring Alternatives with ‘Power of Three’
The ‘power of three’ strategy involves creating alternative versions of project plans or press releases.
This approach allows teams to explore different strategies and weigh their potential outcomes before choosing one path forward.
‘Show Don’t Tell’ Principle
Product managers should articulate their ideas through the entire user journey experience rather than just stating assumptions.
This involves considering the emotional state of users at different stages of product use, thereby promoting a more empathetic and effective product design process.
Full-Stack Thinking
Full-stack thinking is an essential skill for modern product managers.
It involves understanding all layers of product development, from front-end user interface design to back-end infrastructure.
This holistic view enables better decision-making and problem-solving.
Balancing Speed and Quality
Striking the right balance between speed and quality in product development is crucial.
While rapid deployment can provide competitive advantage, it should not come at the expense of excellence in design and functionality.
Importance of Thought Experiments
Thought experiments play a critical role in strategic planning.
By imagining possible scenarios and outcomes, teams can anticipate challenges, evaluate alternatives, and make better informed decisions without necessarily implementing physical trials.
‘Strategy on a Page’ Framework
‘Strategy on a page’ is a concise yet comprehensive way to present a company’s entire strategy on one page.
It includes details about market dynamics, user acquisition strategies, cross-pollination tactics among others, providing clear visibility into strategic levers at play.