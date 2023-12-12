India is the biggest free market in the world for Startups: Anuj Rathi (Swiggy, Jupiter Money, Flipkart)

Anuj Rathi, a prominent figure in product management across India’s tech landscape, shares valuable insights on the evolution of product management in India, strategies for successful product development, and his unique approach to problem-solving.

He also provides a glimpse into his career journey from being the first-ever PM at Flipkart to leading roles at Jupiter Money and Swiggy.