Indra Nooyi Says It’s Time for Leaders to Care | Free Podcast Summary

Indra Nooyi Says It’s Time for Leaders to Care (part 2) | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In a captivating conversation, former PepsiCo CEO, Indra Nooyi, and Adam Grant discuss the future of work, leadership, and the importance of caring for employees.

Nooyi shares her experiences and insights on striking a balance between fitting in and standing out, driving change, and the need for leaders to invest in employee well-being, consumer health, and environmental sustainability.