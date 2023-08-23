Install The 5AM Club Morning Routine [to Maximize Your Productivity, Activate Your Best Health + Bulletproof Your Serenity] | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – Install The 5AM Club Morning Routine [to Maximize Your Productivity, Activate Your Best Health + Bulletproof Your Serenity] (The Daily Mastery Podcast)
Getting up early will make your productivity soar, amplify your fitness and give you precious time to do good things for your self, while the rest of the world is asleep.
Remember: what makes genius isn’t genetics but very good habits. Make yours excellent.
The Victory hour
The way you begin sets up how beautifully you win. We live in a world right now where a lot of people get up a little later and then they check their email; they give their cognitive bandwidth to notifications; they start losing their focus; they start filling their mornings with distractions versus understanding that the way you begin is an incredible opportunity to optimize your mindset, heartset, healthset, and soulset.
Taking an hour from 5AM to 6AM, the Victory Hour, to work
The 5 AM club
Taking the time to join the 5 a.m. club will allow you to start your day with tranquility. And tranquility is the new luxury in our society.
Joining the 5 AM club will give you that time to journal, to meditate, and to pray. It’ll give you a space to work out so you have more energy throughout the day. It’ll give you an opportunity to just start your day from a place of proactivity versus reactivity. The way you begin your day profoundly determines the rest of the way it unfolds.