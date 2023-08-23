Invest Like the Best with Patrick O’Shaughnessy: Trae Stephens – Find Good Quests – [Invest Like the Best, EP.319] | Free Podcast Summary

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O’Shaughnessy: Trae Stephens

Trae Stephens (@traestephens) is a partner at Founders Fund and co-founder and Executive Chairman of Anduril

In this conversation, Trae Stephens and Patrick O’Shaughnessy discuss choosing good quests, American Dynamism, his experience at Palantir, lessons learned from Peter Thiel, starting Anduril, the state of defense technology, progress, stagnation, what he and Founders Fund looks for in founders, religion, virtue, and more