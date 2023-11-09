Investment Wisdom from Charlie Munger: Lessons from a Lifetime of Experience | Acquired #bigIdeas

Investment Wisdom from Charlie Munger: Lessons from a Lifetime of Experience | Acquired

This episode features a captivating discussion with Charlie Munger, the renowned investor and Warren Buffett’s partner at Berkshire Hathaway.

Munger shares his wealth of knowledge on investing, partnerships, and the current state of the global markets.

He discusses his experiences with Costco, his views on venture capital, and offers advice for investors navigating today’s economic landscape.