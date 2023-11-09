 Is This The End For Amazon, TSMC and META? | Acquired #bigIdeas

Is This The End For Amazon, TSMC and META? | Acquired
Challenges for Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) faces challenges including a potential decrease in startup formation and competition from Microsoft.
AWS should concentrate on its core strengths and avoid overextending itself.
I think [Meta is] broadly on the right track. I would acquire Shopify and I would take the FTC and just throw it to court when they stop it. I think they need to close the loop on e-commerce and advertising. – Ben Thompson
Need for Companies to Embrace Current Stages
Companies should embrace their current stages and focus on their core strengths.
They also need to be cognizant of the risks and challenges they face, such as geopolitical risks and market competition.
You can’t be a startup forever and it’s bad too. – Ben Thompson
Customer Lock-in and Cloud Providers
AWS’s strength lies in its vast array of features, creating strong customer lock-in.
However, companies often fantasize about being ‘cloud agnostic’, but find that certain services are better suited to specific cloud providers.
Potential Weakness of AWS’s Policy
AWS’s commitment to never deprecate services, even those that are not cost-effective, could potentially be a weakness.
Maintaining costly services that are not optimized could have negative financial implications.
Differences Between Seattle and Silicon Valley Tech Companies
Seattle-based tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon are platform-focused, prioritizing backwards compatibility and customer trust.
Silicon Valley companies are more consumer-focused and are often seen as less reliable.
Microsoft’s Geographical Advantage
Microsoft’s geographical location in Seattle saved it from a talent drain during its difficult years.
The culture in Seattle encouraged employees to stay, providing Microsoft with a strong foundation of talent when it was needed most.
Risks Associated with Moore’s Law
The potential risks associated with Moore’s Law running out and the challenges of getting smaller than one nanometer are significant.
Companies like TSMC need to invest heavily in advanced packaging and other technologies to stay competitive.
Importance of Geographical Investment
TSMC’s investment in Japan could help them make more progress in the trailing edge of technology, highlighting the importance of geographical investment in maintaining competitiveness.