Jason Calacanis on Brooklyn Grit, Big Asks, Angel Investing (Uber, Calm, Robinhood, and More), The Magic of Thinking Big, and St*bbing People in the Face but Never in the Back (#635) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Jason Calacanis (Uber, Calm, Robinhood)
Jason Calacanis’ story highlights the potential of side hustles, illustrating that entrepreneurial spirit can take you far. Blogs can come out faster than magazines and newspapers and for the right writer, it can be very profitable.
Anything is possible
- Checklists are powerful tools that can help us save time, improve consistency, and accomplish tasks more efficiently.
- With dedication, friends, and a spirit of adventure, anything is possible.
- Ask for outrageous things and never give up on your goals, even when faced with obstacles.
- Take risks, but only accept offers that feel right.
Make the most of every moment
- Technology allows for endless possibilities for innovation and creativity.
- Understand personalities, plan ahead, work hard, and take breaks for event production success.
- Make the most of every moment to create memories with friends and family, understanding our own personalities and those of those close to us.
- Loyalty is a key quality that helps us succeed, but it is important to be careful when dealing with close friends in a business setting to avoid conflict.
Relationships matter
- Investing in strong friendships helps bring joy and support and can help you reach goals such as losing weight and training for a marathon.
- Building connections and understanding people’s perspectives helps us learn and grow better.
- Put differences aside and work together for the betterment of everyone. Be creative to find success.
- Maintaining strong relationships and staying true to your values can be difficult, but it often pays off in the long run.
A successful podcast
- Take the time to create a comprehensive docket, do research, and have a good understanding of the topics for a successful podcast episode.
- Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the people you are talking to can help create an interesting and engaging conversation.
- Gain valuable tips for moderating and facilitating conversations by being generous, giving the wrap-up sign, using the word ‘okay’, and slowing down.
- Doing research and gathering materials is also important, as it helps to provide great insight and context to the conversation.
- The host should be prepared to ask questions and have a good understanding of the topics at hand.
Strong relationships through open communication
- Building strong relationships through open communication helps bridge differences and encourages growth.
- Build knowledge, hone skills, and accept new challenges to find success.
- Realizing that money isn’t the most important scorecard and finding joy in life can help us make the most of every moment.
- Money can’t buy happiness, and seeking help for trauma and anxiety is always OK.