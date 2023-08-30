Jeffrey Sachs on Charter Cities and How to Reform Graduate Economics Education (Live at Mason) | Podcast Summary

Jeffrey Sachs on Charter Cities and How to Reform Graduate Economics Education | Convos with Tyler

In a stimulating dialogue, economist Jeffrey Sachs and Tyler Cowen delve into a range of topics including the resource curse, the contrasting economic transitions of Russia and Poland, the concept of charter cities, and the future of China and Africa.

They also discuss the potential of Africa to overcome the middle income trap, the need for reform in graduate economics education, and the issue of premature deindustrialization.